June 5, 2018 / 10:11 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Brazil plans public consultation on frequency of fuel price changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil regulator ANP said on Tuesday it was planning a public consultation over the frequency of changes in fuel pricing.

The consultation, which will take place from June 11 to July 2, follows a nationwide trucker strike over diesel price hikes last month that paralyzed much of Latin America’s biggest economy.

President Michel Temer agreed to cut diesel prices and change the frequency of price adjustments, wiping out a third of the market cap of state-oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA over fears of political interference. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

