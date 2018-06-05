UPDATE 1-Brazil regulator seeks comment on fuel price change frequency

(Adds details on potential regulation, ANP comments)

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil regulator ANP said on Tuesday it would seek public comment over a period of several weeks on a potential rule that could set limits on how often fuel prices change in the country.

The public comment period, which will take place from June 11 to July 2, follows a nationwide trucker strike over diesel price hikes last month that paralyzed much of Latin America’s biggest economy.

In an e-mailed statement, ANP said the process was aimed at soliciting suggestions about a rule that would create a “minimum period” for changing fuel prices.

It was not clear whether the regulator has the power to restrict the frequency of fuel price changes by state-controlled oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras.

The company had adopted a policy of nearly daily adjustments under its former chief executive, pricing changes in alignment with international markets.

Petrobras did not immediately comment on the ANP move.

Suggestions about a new fuel pricing policy may be sent by consumers, oil companies and state entities, ANP said.

President Michel Temer brought the trucker protest to an end by agreeing to cut diesel prices and change the frequency of price adjustments, wiping out a third of the market cap of Petrobras over fears of growing political interference.

Public anger has also been building over gasoline prices, which have also recently risen and which were not addressed by the agreement with the truckers.