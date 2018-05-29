FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Agriculture
May 29, 2018 / 7:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazilian farmer losses from truckers' strike reach 6.6 bln reais -CNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s CNA farm lobby said on Tuesday that producers have lost 6.6 billion reais ($1.76 billion) so far during a nationwide truckers protest over diesel prices that is now in its ninth day.

CNA said in a statement that its estimate reflected only primary production losses and did not take into consideration losses for agriculture processors, industries and makers of inputs. CNA said it estimates it will take producers six months to a year to recover from the protest, which has paralyzed vast swaths of Brazil’s economy.

$1 = 3.7493 reais Reporting by Jose Roberto Gomes Writing by Brad Brooks Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.