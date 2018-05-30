FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Agriculture
May 30, 2018 / 3:57 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Brazil truckers yet to resume cargo deliveries at Santos port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 30 (Reuters) - Terminal operators at Latin America’s largest port Santos said in a statement on Wednesday that the flow of goods by trucks on the site has not resumed even as a trucker protest against high fuel prices that lasted more than a week began to unwind.

Sopesp, which represents operators including sugar trading group Copersucar SA and grain handler Archer Daniels Midland , said truckers are “refusing” to conduct their vehicles to the port’s loading and unloading areas. “Truckers are parked at many points, apparently awaiting orders or better conditions to continue their journeys.” (Reporting by Ana Mano)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.