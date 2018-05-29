FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
May 29, 2018 / 3:20 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Brazil truckers strike having limited impact on Vale operations - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 29 (Reuters) - A strike by Brazilian truckers to protest a hike in diesel prices has had a limited impact on operations at Vale, the world’s top iron ore producer, but could worsen if the strike continues, Chief Executive Fabio Schvartsman said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, Schvartsman also said he saw a floor for international iron ore prices at around $60 per tonne and that the company would announce “organic growth” in the coming months. (Reporting by Luciano Costa Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.