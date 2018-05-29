Brazil truckers strike having limited impact on Vale operations - CEO

SAO PAULO, May 29 (Reuters) - A strike by Brazilian truckers to protest a hike in diesel prices has had a limited impact on operations at Vale, the world’s top iron ore producer, but could worsen if the strike continues, Chief Executive Fabio Schvartsman said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, Schvartsman also said he saw a floor for international iron ore prices at around $60 per tonne and that the company would announce “organic growth” in the coming months. (Reporting by Luciano Costa Editing by Susan Thomas)