Brazil oil workers' federation recommends members end strike

SAO PAULO, May 31 (Reuters) - The FUP, Brazil’s largest oil workers association, recommended on Thursday that members suspend a 72-hour strike they began on Wednesday, after a court said the group would be fined 2 million reais ($537,000) per day each day the strike continued.

The move is a relief for state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, commonly known as Petrobras. According to the union, workers at 21 rigs in the Bacia de Campos basin - responsible for close to half of Brazil’s oil production - had walked off the job.