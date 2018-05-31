FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
May 31, 2018 / 1:28 PM / a few seconds ago

Brazil oil workers' federation recommends members end strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 31 (Reuters) - The FUP, Brazil’s largest oil workers association, recommended on Thursday that members suspend a 72-hour strike they began on Wednesday, after a court said the group would be fined 2 million reais ($537,000) per day each day the strike continued.

The move is a relief for state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, commonly known as Petrobras. According to the union, workers at 21 rigs in the Bacia de Campos basin - responsible for close to half of Brazil’s oil production - had walked off the job.

$1 = 3.73 reais Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.