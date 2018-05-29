FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 11:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil to fine fuel distribution companies supporting truckers protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Public Security Minister Raul Jungmann told a radio broadcaster on Tuesday that fuel distribution firms will be fined for supporting a truckers’ strike that has been blocking the country’s main roadways for nine days.

He said the government has announced measures to address demands made by the truckers, who are expected to demobilize and return to work. Jungmann said the country cannot be at the mercy of independent truck drivers manipulated by “ruthless businessmen.” (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca Writing by Ana Mano)

