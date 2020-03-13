Brazil's Treasury cancels bond auctions scheduled for next week

BRASILIA, March 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Treasury said on Friday it is canceling a series of bond auctions scheduled for next week, and that it will closely monitor market conditions to guarantee the smooth functioning of the government securities and other related markets.

Treasury said in a statement that the ‘NTN-B’ inflation-linked sale scheduled for March 17, and ‘LTN’ and ‘NTN-F’ fixed-coupon auctions slated for March 19 are canceled, but the extraordinary bond auctions and buybacks announced this week with the central bank will go ahead.