BRASILIA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s gross public debt is expected to reach 77 percent of GDP by year-end, above a prior projection of 75.6 percent, Treasury official Jose Franco Medeiros told reporters on Wednesday.

Brazilian Treasury plans to sell more floating rate bonds from now on, because investor demand is higher for these bonds and the cost for fixed-rate bonds has risen, Franco Medeiros added. (Reporting by Marcela Aires; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chris Reese)