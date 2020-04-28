Brazil's federal debt falls 1.55% to 4.215 trillion reais in March - Treasury

BRASILIA, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal public debt fell 1.55% in March to 4.215 trillion reais ($760 billion) from the month before, the Treasury said in a press release on Tuesday.

Treasury also said that it continues to closely monitor debt markets and stands ready to intervene if they become dysfunctional, adding that Brazil has enough liquidity to refinance its debt for six months in the worst-case scenario and a total collapse in demand for government debt. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)