Brazil needs primary surplus 1.73% of GDP in 2021-2029 to get debt back to 2019 levels - Treasury

BRASILIA, July 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Treasury said on Thursday that the public sector will have to generate an average annual primary surplus of 1.76% of gross domestic product in the 2021-29 years if gross debt at the end of that period is to get back to where it was last year.

That is a significantly more challenging fiscal adjustment than the 0.26% of GDP previously forecast, Treasury said, adding that public sector net debt probably will not get back top pre-crisis levels for more than 10 years. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever)

