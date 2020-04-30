Brazil's public sector employees making 'small' sacrifice - Treasury Secretary

BRASILIA, April 30 (Reuters) - Public sector workers in Brazil whose salaries will be frozen until the end of 2021 as part of a federal aid package for cash-strapped states and municipalities will only be making a “small” sacrifice, Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Thursday.

Almeida made his remarks in an online discussion hosted by media outlet Folha de S. Paulo, on the same day Senate President Davi Alcolumbre presented a draft bill that will deliver 60 billion reais ($11 billion) of aid to local authorities.