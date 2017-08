BRASILIA, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics firm Triunfo Participações said on Tuesday that a bankruptcy judge has accepted an out-of-court reorganization of the company and its subsidiaries Concer, Maestra Serviços de Engenharia, NTL, Dable and Vessel-Log.

Triunfo said in a securities filing that the court approval involves a 180-day suspension of legal motions, asset seizures and bankruptcy requests filed by its creditors.