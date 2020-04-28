CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Brazil unemployment insurance claims claims rise 13.8% in recent weeks - Economy Ministry

(Corrects year-to-date claims in paragraph 2)

BRASILIA, April 28 (Reuters) - Formal unemployment insurance claims in Brazil rose 13.8% in the first two weeks of April to 267,693 from the last two weeks of March, Economy Ministry figures on Tuesday showed, an early sign of the hit to jobs from the coronavirus crisis.

That was down 13.8% from the same period a year ago, the ministry said in a presentation, while the year-to-date total to mid-April was down 7.4% at 1.86 million claims, reflecting the improvement in the labor market earlier this year. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)