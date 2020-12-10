Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Business News

Brazil's Vale suspends operations at New Caledonia plant after protests

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Brucutu mine owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Sao Goncalo do Rio Abaixo, Brazil February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Washington Alves

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Thursday that it has halted operations on the Pacific island of New Caledonia after pro-independence protests nearby, and that military forces are now guarding the evacuated plant.

In a securities filing, Vale said there was no environmental damage, industrial accidents or injuries, and that operations have been suspended “in a safe and controlled manner.”

Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up