Brazilian retailer Via Varejo reports Q3 net loss of 383 million reais

BRASILIA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian electronics and appliances retailer Via Varejo SA posted a net loss of 383 million reais ($92 million) in the third quarter, it said in a securities filing on Wednesday, compared with a loss of 83 million reais a year ago.

Earlier on Wednesday, the company said it is investigating an anonymous tip it has received related to accounting irregularities, but added that so far no such evidence has been found and no impact was expected in its third-quarter results.