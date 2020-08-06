Brazil could buy wheat from Lithuania next year, says Sodrugestvo

SAO PAULO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian millers could diversify their wheat imports next year and buy from Lithuania now that Brazil’s government has authorized this supply alternative, the sales head at Russian trading company Sodrugestvo, Douglas Araújo, said on Thursday.

The first such purchases are not expected until 2021 due to bureaucratic hurdles, he said during a conference call organized by Brazil’s wheat millers association Abitrigo. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Editing by Chris Reese)