Brazil implements tariff-free 750,000 tn/yr wheat import quota

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazil has put into effect a tariff-free import quota for 750,000 tonnes of wheat per year that is open to any country with which it does not have a free-trade agreement, the Agriculture Ministry said in a note on its website on Wednesday.

The zero-tariff wheat quota was announced in March when President Jair Bolsonaro visited the White House, much to the concern of traditional suppliers in Argentina, Brazil’s partner in the South American common market Mercosur. Industry group Abitrigo has said the measure should benefit producers in the United States, Canada and Russia. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Writing by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)