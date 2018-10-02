Brazilian drugmaker EMS interested in Europe's Medis -paper

SAO PAULO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian drugmaker EMS is interested in acquiring Iceland-based generic drugmaker Medis, put on sale by Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd a year ago, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday.

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the paper said EMS is looking for financing for its potential bid. The sale is part of Teva´s restructuring plan, which included closure of plants and layoffs.

EMS did not immediately comment on the matter.