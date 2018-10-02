FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
October 2, 2018 / 1:13 PM / in 3 hours

Brazilian drugmaker EMS interested in Europe's Medis -paper

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian drugmaker EMS is interested in acquiring Iceland-based generic drugmaker Medis, put on sale by Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd a year ago, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday.

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the paper said EMS is looking for financing for its potential bid. The sale is part of Teva´s restructuring plan, which included closure of plants and layoffs.

EMS did not immediately comment on the matter.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.