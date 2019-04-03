Brazil's BRF to shut chicken plant in Parana for five months

SAO PAULO, April 3 (Reuters) - BRF SA, the world’s largest poultry exporter, said on Wednesday it will close down for up to five months the slaughter of chickens at its Carambei plant in Parana state on May 27 to balance supply and demand.

BRF said in a statement that its market will be supplied from other plants. The move is due to the need to maintain stocks at adequate levels to maintain the production line balance, it said.

BRF said it has already begun to talk to unions on alternatives to avoid lay-offs. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)