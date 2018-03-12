Romania's BRD bank shares jump on dividend proposal

BUCHAREST, March 12 (Reuters) - Romanian lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale

* BRD shares jumped 4 percent on the day to trade at 14,700 lei per share, their highest level since May 2011.

* Bank proposes distributing gross dividends of 1.64 lei per share, worth 1.14 billion lei ($301.27 million) overall.

* The dividend distribution plan will be up for approval at a general shareholders meeting on April 19.

* BRD recorded net profit of 1.38 billion lei in 2017, 90 percent up on the year. Further company coverage: ROBRD.BX ($1 = 3.7840 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)