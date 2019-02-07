Romania's BRD bank net profit up 12 pct y/y to 1.54 bln in 2018

BUCHAREST, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Romanian lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale

* Says the bank records net profit of 1.54 billion lei ($369.66 million) in 2018, up 12 percent on the year.

* Says the Group’s net profit amounted to 1.56 billion lei in 2018, up 10.6 percent on the year, on very solid operating performance and net cost of risk write-backs.

* Says net loans, including leasing receivables, increased by 4.0 percent on the year.

* Says NPL ratio fell to 4.6 percent at end-2018 compared to 6.8 percent at the end of 2017, reflecting write-off operations and sales of non-performing loans.

* Says net cost of risk registered 230 million lei write-backs in 2018 compared to 360 million lei in 2017.

* Says BRD’s total capital ratio stood at 19.6 percent in December, compared to 19.8 percent in 2017.

* Says the Board of Directors has decided to propose the same level of gross dividend per share as for 2017, of 1.64 lei per share, subject to shareholders’ approval on April 18.

* Says the government’s new tax on banks’ financial assets, “in reality a tax on loans, would undoubtedly drastically restrict the banking sector’s capacity to continue playing its fundamental role -actively financing the projects and activities of all the actors of the economy- and would have clearly negative consequences for the entire Romanian economy.” Further company coverage: ROBRD.BX ($1 = 4.1660 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)