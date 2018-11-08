Romania's BRD Group Jan-Sept net profit up 7.0 pct y/y

BUCHAREST, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Romanian lender BRD Group Societe Generale

* Says records net profit of 1,142 million lei, 7.0 percent up on the year (+28 percent excluding non-recurring items) on strong operating performance and positive cost of risk.

* Says net banking income, up 11 percent, pushed by healthy net interest income generation, on volume growth and favourable interest rate environment.

* “BRD Group delivered very strong results, reflecting the positive business momentum and strong operating performance. Growth was driven by volumes’ increase on both retail loans and deposits, intensified transactional activity while the rising usage of remote banking solutions demonstrated the continuous efforts to further enhance our digital offer,” said Francois Bloch, CEO of BRD Groupe Societe Generale.

