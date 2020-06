MILAN, June 26 (Reuters) - International infrastructure operator Aleatica said on Friday it had agreed to buy a controlling stake in Italian motorway operator Progetto Brebemi from Intesa Sanpaolo.

Brebemi operates a 62-km motorway that connects Italy’s financial capital Milan with Brescia, another mayor industrialised Italian city. Brebemi’s concession expires in 2040. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Francesca Landini, Editing by Francesca Piscioneri)