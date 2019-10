11 octobre (Reuters) - Renault SA:

* RENAULT CHAIRMAN SAYS TIMELINE FOR APPOINTING PERMANENT CEO NOT YET CLEAR

* RENAULT CHAIRMAN SAYS INTERIM CEO CLOTILDE DELBOS SHOULD DO EVERYTHING TO MAKE SURE THE LEADERSHIP TRANSITION PROCEEDS WITH TOTAL SERENITY (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)