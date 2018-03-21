FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 12:06 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

U.S. judge sends embedded tweet decision on fast-track appeal

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Manhattan said Breitbart News Network LLC, Gannett Co, Time Inc, Yahoo Inc and other media companies may immediately appeal her controversial decision that publishers may be liable for infringement for embedding copyrighted images in tweets.

In an order issued on Monday, U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest acknowledged that her Feb. 15 decision had created “tremendous uncertainty for online publishers,” and that it was important to settle the matter “given the frequency with which embedded images are ‘retweeted’” on Twitter.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DI0pPt

