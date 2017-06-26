FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
LPC-Breitling seeks SFr375m loan to back CVC buyout
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2017 / 11:58 AM / in 2 months

LPC-Breitling seeks SFr375m loan to back CVC buyout

Claire Ruckin

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - A SFr375m-equivalent (US$387m) term loan backing private equity firm CVC’s acquisition of Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling has launched for syndication, banking sources said on Monday.

CVC agreed to take an 80% stake in Breitling in April, valuing the business as more than €800m.

Deutsche Bank is leading the financing to back the buyout, alongside Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas and UBS, the sources said.

The SFr375m-equivalent term loan will be split between Swiss francs and euros and although the final sizes are yet to be determined, there will be a minimum €230 tranche, the sources said.

A bank meeting is set to take place in London on Tuesday to show the deal to investors, when pricing will be announced. Lenders have been asked to commit to the financing by July 7.

Founded in 1884, Breitling specialises in the development and manufacture of high-performance watches. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.