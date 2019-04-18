Top Brembo investor tightens grip with loyalty share scheme for M&A

STEZZANO, Italy, April 18 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Brembo approved on Thursday a loyalty share scheme which would allow the family controlling the Italian premium brake maker to retain control in case of possible merger deals.

Under the new scheme, investors will have two voting rights for each share held for at least 24 straight months.

“We consider this a useful instrument for an important acquisition,” Executive Deputy Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi told the annual general meeting, adding however that no deal was on the table at present. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Valentina Za)