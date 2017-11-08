FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran not yet stable enough for business - Brenntag CEO
November 8, 2017 / 11:54 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Iran not yet stable enough for business - Brenntag CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s Brenntag, the world’s largest chemicals distributor, is holding off on doing business in Iran because the situation is too unstable there, its finance chief said.

“I would say that we were more optimistic in the past than we are now (about starting operations in Iran),” Georg Mueller told Reuters.

After sanctions were relaxed, Brenntag examined the possibility of doing business there and continues to do so but lack of stability in Iran and international scepticism about the country have prevented any moves, Mueller said.

Reporting by Elke Ahlswede; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger

