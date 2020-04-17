CORRECTED-Brewin Dolphin second-quarter funds drop 7.1 bln pounds as virus drags market

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to 7.1 billion pounds, not 7.1 million pounds)

April 17 (Reuters) - Wealth manager Brewin Dolphin saw 7.1 billion pounds wiped off its total funds under management in its fiscal second quarter and said on Friday it could not predict the impact of the coronavirus crisis on profitability as the worst market selloff in a decade hammered pension and investment managers.

“Not surprisingly, the rapid spread of COVID-19 and the unprecedented reaction of the global markets, has negatively impacted the value of our clients’ funds and consequently our second quarter total income,” the company said.

Total funds decreased 14.6% to 41.4 billion pounds ($51.66 billion) in its second quarter.