Wealth manager Brewin Dolphin's total funds exceed pre-coronavirus levels

Jan 27 (Reuters) - British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin on Wednesday reported an 8% jump in total funds to a record 51.4 billion pounds in the first quarter, as markets recovered after mass COVID-19 vaccinations and government stimulus measures.
“We are consistently delivering positive inflows, even with the tightened social distancing restrictions imposed in November and December 2020,” Chief Executive Officer Robin Beer said in a statement.
