LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin on Wednesday posted a 18.9 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, boosted by inflows of new client cash and the impact of an acquistion.

Pretax profit at the end of September was 68.5 million pounds ($87.31 million), it said in a statement, up from 57.6 million pounds in the prior year, helped in part by its 2017 deal to buy Duncan Lawrie Asset Management.