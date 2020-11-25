Brewin Dolphin full-year profit jumps as markets recover from pandemic lows

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Wealth manager Brewin Dolphin on Wednesday reported a rise in full-year profit as improved investor sentiment on the back of stimulus measures and COVID-19 vaccine hopes offset steep outflows due to a virus-led selloff.
Pre-tax profit for the year ended Sept. 30 rose to 78.2 million pounds ($104.44 million) from 75 million pounds a year earlier.
$1 = 0.7487 pounds Reporting by Muvija and Jasmine I S in Bengaluru; editing by Ramakrishnan M.
