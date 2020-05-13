Financials
May 13, 2020 / 6:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brewin Dolphin profit falls as market sell-off eats into assets

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Brewin Dolphin posted a fall in first-half earnings on Wednesday as the coronavirus-related market sell-off towards the end of the period saw assets under management (AUM) fall by 3.6 billion pounds.

Statutory pretax profit dropped 5.1% to 28.2 million pounds ($34.63 million) for the six months ended March 31, while AUM stood at 41.4 billion pounds, a decrease from 45 billion pounds at its fiscal year-end.

$1 = 0.8144 pounds Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below