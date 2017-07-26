FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brewin Dolphin Q3 funds under management up 3.7 pct
July 26, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 21 days ago

Brewin Dolphin Q3 funds under management up 3.7 pct

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin on Wednesday posted a 3.7 percent rise in third-quarter total assets to 39.2 billion pounds ($51.03 billion), helped by net inflows of new client money.

The firm's discretionary funds increased by 4.4 percent in the quarter ending on June 30, to 32.9 billion pounds, boosted by 700 million pounds in assets acquired through the purchase of Duncan Lawrie Asset Management.

The gains helped it post record total income for the quarter of 77.3 million pounds, it said in a statement, with total fee income growth of 16 percent.

$1 = 0.7682 pounds Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Maiya Keidan

