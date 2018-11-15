Corrections News
November 15, 2018 / 10:51 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

CORRECTED-French PM Philippe: We have to be ready for "no-deal" Brexit

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of the week)

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday ongoing political uncertainty in Britain following the announcement of a deal with the EU on Brexit raised concerns about whether the agreement would end up being ratified.

“We need to prepare ourselves for the possiblity of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit,” Philippe said during a visit to Dunkirk.

“The current political situation in Britain fuels uncertainty over the ratification of the accord,” he said, adding that the deal itself was a “step forward”.

Britain’s Brexit Minister Dominic Raab was among several ministers who resigned following the deal, saying he could not support it. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Richard Lough; Editing by Luke Baker)

