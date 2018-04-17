Controlling shareholder in Magazine Luiza to run for BRF´s board- report

SAO PAULO, April 17 (Reuters) - Luiza Helena Trajano, controlling shareholder in Brazilian appliance retailer Magazine Luiza SA, is one of the candidates to join poultry exporter BRF SA´s board, newspaper Valor Economico said, citing documents related to the board election.

Trajano’s name was suggested by Luiz Fernando Furlan, a board member and former minister who belongs to one of the BRF’s founding families, according to the paper. Magazine Luiza’s owner confirmed to the paper her intention to join the board.

Press representatives for Magazine Luiza did not reply to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Shareholders such as Aberdeen Asset Management Plc are pushing for a board shake-up. The election of board members through cumulative voting is expected April 26. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)