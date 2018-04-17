FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 11:53 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Controlling shareholder in Magazine Luiza to run for BRF´s board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates sourcing directly to board election documents rather than via newspaper report)

SAO PAULO, April 17 (Reuters) - Luiza Helena Trajano, controlling shareholder in Brazilian appliance retailer Magazine Luiza SA, is one of the candidates to join poultry exporter BRF SA´s board, according to documents related to the board election.

Trajano’s name was suggested by Luiz Fernando Furlan, a board member and former minister who belongs to one of the BRF’s founding families, according to a BRF filing.

Shareholders such as Aberdeen Asset Management Plc are pushing for a board shake-up. The election of board members through cumulative voting is expected April 26. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

