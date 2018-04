SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian poultry exporter BRF SA said on Wednesday that shareholder Aberdeen Asset Management withdrew its request to change the voting system in a meeting that will chose new board members on Thursday.

In a securities filing, BRF said shareholders will vote on a predefined list of candidates to the board that was released last week. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)