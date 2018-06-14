FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 9:40 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Brazil's BRF board elects chairman as new CEO - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian food processor BRF SA on Thursday elected Chairman Pedro Parente to the additional post of chief executive, the company said in a securities filing.

Parente, the former CEO of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, will hold both positions for an initial period of 180 days, BRF said.

BRF also said it created the new position of global chief operating officer, which will be held by interim CEO Lorival Nogueira Luz Junior.

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Richard Chang

