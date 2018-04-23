CEO of Brazil's BRF resigns; CFO to become interim head -filing

SAO PAULO, April 23 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazilian food processor BRF SA, José Aurélio Drummond Jr, has resigned, the company said in a securities filing on Monday.

BRF, one of the world’s largest poultry processors, said its Chief Financial Officer Lorival Nogueira Luz Jr. would become interim CEO. Last week, Pedro Parente, chief executive of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro, said he had agreed to become BRF’s new chairman of the board, which should be made official this week when shareholders are expected to elect 10 new board members. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)