Former Petrobras CEO Parente invited to lead Brazil's BRF -source

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 13 (Reuters) - Pedro Parente, the former chief executive of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras), has been invited to take over as CEO of Brazilian food processor BRF SA, a source familiar with the process told Reuters on Wednesday.

Parente has a six-month non-compete agreement as former Petrobras CEO, the source said, and would need clearance from a government commission to be able to take on the BRF job while that applied.

Parente left the oil company on June 1st in a surprise move following a truckers strike that ignited discussions regarding Petrobras’ fuel pricing. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)