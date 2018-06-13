FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Agriculture
June 13, 2018 / 9:43 PM / in an hour

Former Petrobras CEO Parente invited to lead Brazil's BRF -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 13 (Reuters) - Pedro Parente, the former chief executive of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras), has been invited to take over as CEO of Brazilian food processor BRF SA, a source familiar with the process told Reuters on Wednesday.

Parente has a six-month non-compete agreement as former Petrobras CEO, the source said, and would need clearance from a government commission to be able to take on the BRF job while that applied.

Parente left the oil company on June 1st in a surprise move following a truckers strike that ignited discussions regarding Petrobras’ fuel pricing. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.