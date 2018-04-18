FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 10:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRF Chairman Diniz invites Petrobras CEO Parente to replace him

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 18 (Reuters) - Abilio Diniz, the current chairman of Brazilian food processor BRF SA, has invited Pedro Parente to replace him, Diniz’s investment firm Península Participações said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Parente is already the chief executive of state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA and chairman of the board of financial exchange operator B3 SA Bolsa Brasil Balcao . A source told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that Parente will remain CEO of Petrobras regardless of any new duties at BRF but may leave his post at B3. (Reporting by Ana Mano; writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

