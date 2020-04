SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA said on Monday the Chinese customs authority has cleared its Dourados poultry plant to resume exports to China, raising the total number of BRF units authorized to sell to the Asian country to 14.

BRF said Dourados has capacity to slaughter 130,000 birds per day. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Jake Spring Editing by Chris Reese)