Brazil's BRF sees rising competition for corn from ethanol makers

SAO PAULO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest poultry processor BRF SA has seen rising competition for corn supplies in the country’s center-west region coming from plants producing corn-based ethanol, Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Wednesday.

The executive said the new situation poses a challenge for the company regarding securing raw material for feed at reasonable cost. Corn-based ethanol is a relatively new trend in Brazil, but has been developing quickly in center-west states such as Mato Grosso due to the ample supplies of the cereal.