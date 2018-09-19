FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 1:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's BRF sees rising competition for corn from ethanol makers

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest poultry processor BRF SA has seen rising competition for corn supplies in the country’s center-west region coming from plants producing corn-based ethanol, Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Wednesday.

The executive said the new situation poses a challenge for the company regarding securing raw material for feed at reasonable cost. Corn-based ethanol is a relatively new trend in Brazil, but has been developing quickly in center-west states such as Mato Grosso due to the ample supplies of the cereal.

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

