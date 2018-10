SAO PAULO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian food company BRF SA , which is being investigated for allegedly colluding with health inspector officials to evade food safety checks, said on Friday it has been cooperating with the authorities handling the ongoing probe.

Without disclosing any details, BRF said it has been maintaining “ample and transparent” talks with the relevant authorities regarding its role in the scandal. (Reporting by Ana Mano)