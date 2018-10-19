UPDATE 1-Brazil's BRF says cooperating with authorities in food safety probe

(Adds details from filing, context)

SAO PAULO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian food company BRF SA said on Friday it has been cooperating with authorities handling a probe into whether it colluded with health officials to evade food safety checks.

Reuters reported exclusively on Sept. 12 that federal prosecutors leading the probe were seeking cooperation from the firms involved in return for more lenient penalties.

Earlier this week media outlets reported that BRF would be negotiating a possible leniency deal regarding its role in the far-reaching scheme.

Without disclosing any details, BRF told the Brazilian securities regulator on Friday it has been maintaining “ample and transparent” talks with authorities regarding its participation in any misconduct. It also mentioned an ongoing internal investigation into the matter.

Prosecutors have found “grave irregularities” and will demand the companies carry out a root-and-branch restructuring as part of any leniency deal, federal prosecutor Lyana Helena Joppert Kalluf told Reuters last month. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)